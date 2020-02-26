Menu Content

S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Spike to 1,261

Write: 2020-02-26 17:33:47Update: 2020-02-26 19:01:01

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 infections in South Korea has topped one-thousand-200, including 115 more cases announced late Wednesday. 

The central quarantine headquarters under the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) compiled the new coronavirus cases from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., bringing the total number of infections in the nation to one-thousand-261. Earlier in the day, 169 additional cases were reported. 

Among the latest confirmed patients, 82 were from Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.

The death toll remains at 12, including a 73-year-old man who died earlier in the day while being treated for respiratory problems at Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center in Daegu.  

Meanwhile, two virus patients were were discharged bringing the number of recoveries in the country to 24.
