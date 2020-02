Photo : YONHAP News

Russia issued an advisory on Wednesday alerting its people against traveling to South Korea.The Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, or Rospotrebnadzor, urged citizens to refrain from traveling to South Korea, Iran and Italy, citing World Health Organization data on recent surges of COVID-19 cases in those countries.The agency issued a similar advisory for China last month.Other countries, including the U.S., Taiwan and France, also raised their travel advisories for South Korea to higher levels.