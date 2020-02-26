Third Group of Evacuees from Wuhan to Be Released from Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

Another group of evacuees from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, will be released from quarantine on Thursday.A total of 148 people, including South Koreans and their Chinese family members, have been in quarantine for two weeks. Immediately after landing at Incheon International Airport on February 12 on a chartered flight, they were taken to the Joint Forces Military University's Defense Language Institute in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province for mandatory isolation.All but three of them tested negative for the virus on Wednesday. The results of a second round of testing on the other three were expected later in the day.Earlier this month, around 530 evacuees who were airlifted out of Wuhan on two separate flights, were allowed to go home after completing a 14-day quarantine period.