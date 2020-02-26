Foreign Minister Expresses Concern about China's Excessive Measures on S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday expressed concern about "excessive" restrictions placed by regional authorities in China against visiting South Koreans amid the spread of the coronavirus.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said that Kang, who is visiting London, spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi by phone late Wednesday to discuss the two countries' cooperation in their response to the COVID-19 outbreak.In the phone talks, Kang reportedly explained that the Seoul government is taking "preemptive and transparent measures" to contain the spread of the virus and asked the Chinese central government to pay more attention to ensure excessive measures are not taken.The ministry said in response, Wang again thanked South Korea for supporting China in the response to the coronavirus and "assessed" the Seoul government's quarantine efforts and strong determination to fight the disease.He pledged that the Chinese government will work to continue to improve the two countries' friendly relations, while minimizing the virus' impact on people-to-people exchanges and economic ties.The ministry said the two ministers agreed to work together to further develop the bilateral relationship, based on what the two countries have achieved in their close communication and cooperation in responding to COVID-19.