Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that it's not the right time to put travel restrictions on South Korea over the novel coronavirus.Trump made the remarks at a press briefing at the White House when asked whether he is considering restricting travel to and from South Korea, Italy and other countries affected by COVID-19.Trump said that the U.S. may impose those restrictions at the right time, but "right now it's not the right time."The U.S. State Department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised their respective travel advisories for South Korea to Level 2 last Saturday. Two days later the CDC upgraded its travel health advisory to Level 3.