Chinese Diplomat Seeks Understanding over Quarantine Measures on S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing’s top diplomat in South Korea on Wednesday sought understanding about the mandatory quarantine placed on arrivals from the country by regional authorities in China.Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming delivered his views to South Korean reporters on his way to a meeting with officials of the Foreign Ministry. The meeting was aimed at discussing possible cooperation on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.He ensured that the quarantine measures did not target South Koreans specifically, adding that many Chinese nationals flying into China from South Korea have also been quarantined.However, Xing said he will make efforts to come up with a reasonable solution through discussions.The Chinese ambassador called COVID-19, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has reached over 30 countries so far, a “common enemy to the world." He then stressed international cooperation to eliminate it, adding that China will continue to work with South Korea and make efforts to contain the virus.Earlier on Tuesday, airport authorities of Weihai City in China's Shandong Province, imposed a 14-day mandatory quarantine on 167 passengers arriving on a flight from South Korea.