U.S. State Department Raises Travel Advisory for South Korea

Write: 2020-02-27 11:53:33Update: 2020-02-27 12:16:42

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has raised its travel advisory to South Korea and is advising citizens to reconsider travel to the country amid the worsening outbreak of COVID-19.

The State Department posted on its homepage on Wednesday that it had raised its travel advisory to Level 3, “Reconsider Travel.”

It explained that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) had issued on Monday a Level 3 Travel Warning, calling on people to avoid non-essential travel to South Korea.

The State Department provides four travel advisory levels. On February 22, it issued a Level 2 “Exercise Increased Caution” advisory.

The agency’s latest move came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump said during a press conference on COVID-19 on Wednesday that though the U.S. could put travel restrictions on South Korea if appropriate, now was not the time.
