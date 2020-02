Photo : YONHAP News

China has reported 433 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the second straight day the number of new cases has been in the 400 range.China’s National Health Commission said Thursday that there were 433 new cases and 29 deaths over the previous day.It reported that as of the start of Thursday, there were a total of 78-thousand-497 confirmed cases in the country and that two thousand-744 people have died so far from the virus.In Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, there were 409 new cases and 26 deaths, a drop from the day before.Outside of Hubei Province, there were 24 news cases, the first time in three days that the number has climbed into the double digits.