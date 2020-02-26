North Korea to Arrange Flight to Russia for Quarantined Foreigners

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea will arrange a flight to allow quarantined foreigners in the country to leave as the novel coronavirus spreads throughout Asia.North Korea will arrange a flight from Pyongyang to the Russian port city of Vladivostok, a European diplomatic official said Thursday, according to Russian News Agency TASS.The official added that the country will not allow foreigners to return once they leave Pyongyang until emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus are lifted.Until now, the only route between the two countries was the North’s Air Koryo Pyongyang-Vladivostok flight that operated twice a week. However, in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19, the North blocked off all land, ocean and air routes on January 31.The Russian Embassy in North Korea confirmed on its social media that flights between the countries were suspended, as well as trains and all other transportation.