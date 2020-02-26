S. Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Urges US to Refrain from Excessive Steps amid Virus Outbreak

Photo : KBS

First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young has requested that the U.S. refrain from taking excessive measures that could unnecessarily dampen bilateral exchanges.According to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, Cho made the request when he explained Seoul’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak to U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun over the phone on Thursday.Cho said Seoul is disclosing information on the outbreak in a swift and transparent manner and is exerting active quarantine efforts through scientific measures.South Korea and the U.S. agreed to maintain close communication and cooperation in effectively tackling the virus outbreak together.The phone conversation came shortly after the U.S. raised its travel advisory for South Korea to Level 3, under which American citizens are advised to reconsider travel to the country amid the worsening outbreak of COVID-19.