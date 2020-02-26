Gov't Asks Shincheonji Church to Resubmit List of Followers

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has requested the Shincheonji Church of Jesus to resubmit a list of its members, saying the initial list that was provided did not include preliminary followers.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said Thursday during a regular briefing that the government made the request as it has yet to secure a list of some 70-thousand people who are on Shincheonji’s training courses to become official members.Kim said the church previously explained that it was difficult to provide a list of trainees as they have yet to become official followers.The government has distributed an initial list from Shincheonji to local jurisdictions that includes the names of 210-thousand followers. With that list, local governments have begun searching for people who have a high risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.