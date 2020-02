Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry said the U.S. explained to Seoul in advance its intent to raise its travel advisory for South Korea to Level 3 before making the adjustment.A ministry official said Thursday that Washington had conveyed to Seoul through diplomatic channels its decision to raise the travel advisory in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in South Korea. Under this level, American citizens are advised to reconsider travel to the country.The ministry official said the U.S. State Department’s travel advisory system centers on advising American citizens and is not related to South Koreans’ entry into the U.S.U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris tweeted on Thursday that the U.S. is working closely with South Korea “in everything COVID-19.”