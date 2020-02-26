Chinese Paper Urges Strict Quarantine of Travelers from S. Korea, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

A Chinese state-run media outlet said that China's quarantine move against travelers from South Korea and Japan, where COVID-19 cases are surging, needs understanding and is not discrimination.The Global Times newspaper, a sister publication of China's People Daily, noted in an editorial published Thursday that foreigners and Chinese nationals who arrive from Japan or South Korea would be sent to hotels for a 14-day mandatory quarantine.The measure was announced on Tuesday by the city of Weihai in Shandong Province.The paper said that South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha describing the move as "excessive" is understandable and China's Foreign Ministry has also expressed empathy.However the outlet said that all places in China, not limited to Weihai, should regard people's security as the top priority. In this regard, it should quarantine all people arriving from countries seriously affected by the virus, adding that this is not a diplomatic issue, but epidemic prevention.It said that local governments and communities should ensure that people who come from countries severely hit by the epidemic are brought into China's epidemic control system. Also, that people from abroad must not be the special ones who go beyond the system.It also said that China reported five new confirmed cases outside Hubei Province on Tuesday, the second consecutive day with a single-digit number, while 26 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions have reported zero new infections.The editorial stressed that one crucial task is to prevent overseas infections from entering China.It also added that China did not feel comfortable when some other countries issued a travel ban on its nationals but it understood that those countries wanted to protect themselves.