Politics

Write: 2020-02-27 16:52:52Update: 2020-02-27 18:48:45

Gov't to Give Tax Breaks for Leasers Reducing Rent

The government will reduce income and corporate taxes for leaseholders who have offered discounts on rent for their tenants in an effort to help small-scale business people hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The government will also lower rental fees for tenants doing business in government-owned properties to one third the current level.

Additionally, public firms and agencies that rent out facilities will lower their rent by as much as 35 percent for six months. Provincial governments will be encouraged to lower rental costs for properties they own. 

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki held a joint briefing at the Government Complex in Seoul on Thursday and announced a set of measures to this effect. He also asked for parliamentary support as the measures require legal revisions.

More support measures for small-scale business owners will be announced in another briefing Friday.
