South Chungcheong Province has announced it will not hold a ceremony marking the March 1 Independence Movement this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.The event has been held each year at the Independence Hall of Korea in the city of Cheonan.Instead, some 20 provincial officials including South Chungcheong Governor Yang Seung-jo and deputy governor Kim Yong-chan will visit a number of venues on that day, including the Independence Hall.They will pay respects to freedom fighters who took part in the 1919 Independence Movement during the Japanese colonial era such as student activist Yu Gwan-sun.