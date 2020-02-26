Menu Content

KCC Declares SKY Castle as Talk-of-Town S. Korean Drama of 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

A cable channel television drama that portrays the obsession on the part of many South Korean parents to send their children to elite universities was 2019’s top entertainment program in terms of driving online conversation. 

The Korea Communications Commission on Thursday announced JTBC’ “SKY Castle” had topped a study of internet responses to Korean television programming.

A total of 131 television dramas and 337 other major entertainment programs aired last year were assessed in terms of how Korean and overseas viewers responded to them online. 

“SKY Castle” generated a weekly average of 14-thousand-700 posts on its web site and over 191-thousand comments. More than four-thousand-500 related news articles were also produced.

The 20-episode drama revolves around four mothers striving to send their children to Seoul National University medical school.
