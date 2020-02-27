Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Gov't Launches Emergency Task Force amid Entry Restrictions on S. Korea

Write: 2020-02-28 08:48:31Update: 2020-02-28 09:00:19

Gov't Launches Emergency Task Force amid Entry Restrictions on S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has created an emergency task force to swiftly respond to a growing number of countries banning entry to foreign nationals who have visited South Korea. 

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport began operating the task force from Thursday.  

Through this team, the ministry will analyze how entry bans or tightened entry rules could affect international air transport networks and South Korea’s aviation industries. Based on this analysis, it will then devise government response measures.  

The task force was created after a total of 19 countries, including Israel, have, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, banned foreign nationals who have visited South Korea within 14 days prior to their arrival. Thirteen countries, including Taiwan, are moving to tighten entry rules for foreigners coming in from the country.  

Fourteen countries, including the U.S. and Australia, have raised their travel advisories, while Japan has banned the entry of foreigners who have visited Daegu or Cheongdo within 14 days prior to arrival.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >