Gov't Launches Emergency Task Force amid Entry Restrictions on S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has created an emergency task force to swiftly respond to a growing number of countries banning entry to foreign nationals who have visited South Korea.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport began operating the task force from Thursday.Through this team, the ministry will analyze how entry bans or tightened entry rules could affect international air transport networks and South Korea’s aviation industries. Based on this analysis, it will then devise government response measures.The task force was created after a total of 19 countries, including Israel, have, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, banned foreign nationals who have visited South Korea within 14 days prior to their arrival. Thirteen countries, including Taiwan, are moving to tighten entry rules for foreigners coming in from the country.Fourteen countries, including the U.S. and Australia, have raised their travel advisories, while Japan has banned the entry of foreigners who have visited Daegu or Cheongdo within 14 days prior to arrival.