Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korean Economy Saw Increase in Production, Decrease in Consumption in Jan.

Write: 2020-02-28 09:03:12Update: 2020-02-28 09:12:37

S. Korean Economy Saw Increase in Production, Decrease in Consumption in Jan.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw an increase in production but decrease in consumption and investment last month. 

According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the country's overall industrial output gained point-one percent last month from a month earlier, posting growth for the fourth consecutive month. This figure is seasonally adjusted, and does not include agriculture, forestry or fishery activities.

Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, fell three-point-one percent in January from the month before and facility investment slipped six-point-six percent during the same period. 

Meanwhile, the coincident index, a metric that reflects current economic conditions in the business cycle, climbed point-three point last month, posting growth for the second straight month. 

The leading indicator index, which predicts short-term economic performance, also grew point-one point, witnessing growth for the fifth straight month.

An official at the statistics agency said when looking at the two indices, the economy has been showing signs of continued recovery since last December. However, the official was quick to add that it’s difficult to determine economic conditions given that the latest indices did not reflect the impact COVID-19 has had on the economy.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >