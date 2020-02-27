S. Korean Economy Saw Increase in Production, Decrease in Consumption in Jan.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw an increase in production but decrease in consumption and investment last month.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the country's overall industrial output gained point-one percent last month from a month earlier, posting growth for the fourth consecutive month. This figure is seasonally adjusted, and does not include agriculture, forestry or fishery activities.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, fell three-point-one percent in January from the month before and facility investment slipped six-point-six percent during the same period.Meanwhile, the coincident index, a metric that reflects current economic conditions in the business cycle, climbed point-three point last month, posting growth for the second straight month.The leading indicator index, which predicts short-term economic performance, also grew point-one point, witnessing growth for the fifth straight month.An official at the statistics agency said when looking at the two indices, the economy has been showing signs of continued recovery since last December. However, the official was quick to add that it’s difficult to determine economic conditions given that the latest indices did not reflect the impact COVID-19 has had on the economy.