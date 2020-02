Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it has received a list of preliminary and overseas followers from the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.The central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters said Thursday that it acquired a list of the church’s overseas followers of some 33-thousand.As result, the government now has names and contact for a total of some 310-thousand followers, including some 65-thousand people who are on Shincheonji's training courses to become official members.The government previously obtained a list of some 212-thousand domestic followers of the church earlier this week.With these lists, the government is currently searching for people who have a high risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. The government will look into overseas followers in cooperation with the Justice Ministry.