Photo : YONHAP News

Shanghai has provided face masks to South Korea’s government, asking that they be sent to people in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, which have emerged as hotbeds of COVID-19 infections in the nation.According to South Korea’s Consulate General in Shanghai on Thursday, a senior official of the Shanghai municipal government’s foreign affairs office visited the consulate general and delivered 500-thousand face masks, including 100-thousand medical masks.The consulate general plans to swiftly send the supplies to South Korea as soon as possible.Shanghai is the first Chinese local government to personally lend a helping hand to South Korea in combating the infectious disease.