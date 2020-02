Photo : YONHAP News

Fifty countries, or about a quarter of the United Nations member nations, are now restricting entry to foreigners from South Korea amid the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections in the country.According to the Foreign Ministry, as of 6:00 a.m. on Friday, 25 countries are all or partially banning people arriving from South Korea.The list includes countries like Mongolia, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, the Philippines, Jordan, Iraq, Israel and Kuwait.Another group of 25 nations, including Croatia and Iceland, have tightened entry procedures.The five provinces of Shandong, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang and Fujian in China continue to place incoming foreigners from South Korea into a 14-day quarantine, with reports of additional provinces taking similar measures.