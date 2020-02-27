Menu Content

1,638 Shincheonji Members with Coronavirus Symptoms under Self-Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

More than one-thousand-600 members of the Shincheonji religious sect showing pneunomia-like symptoms have been placed in self-quarantine.

At a daily press briefing on Friday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said some 110-thousand or about a third of sect members had been contacted.

One-thousand-638 of them displayed symptoms and are quarantined at home, waiting to be tested.

Authorities said they are also keeping tabs on members with no symptoms.

Local governments continue to run down the list of 194-thousand-781 Shincheonji members in the country, with the exception of around 16-thousand-680 minors and 863 members whose contact information remain unclear.

The government is in talks with related ministries to investigate all members' overseas travel records.

Health authorities expect to get test results this weekend for about one-thousand-300 members from the Daegu branch suspected of having contracted the virus.
