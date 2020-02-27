Competition Heats Up Between Petitions Calling for Moon's Impeachment and Expressing Support

Photo : YONHAP News

A petition calling for President Moon Jae-in's impeachment and one expressing support for him are garnering signatures from hundreds of thousands of people as South Koreans cope with the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus.The petition on Moon's impeachment, which was submitted to the presidential office website on February 4, has secured signatures from more than one-point-27 million people as of 3:00 p.m. Friday.The petition has the second-highest number of signatures, following one-point-83 million secured by a petition last year calling for the then main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) to be disbanded.In calling for impeachment, the petitioner criticized the government's decision not to ban the entry of Chinese nationals amid the outbreak, saying Moon has acted more like the president of China in handling the crisis.In the other petition submitted to refute the first, the writer blamed the Shincheonji religious sect for causing the epidemic in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, adding Moon is exerting all-out efforts day and night to protect the safety of South Korean people.The petition has so far received signatures from over 980-thousand people.