Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) plunged 67-point-88 points, or three-point-30 percent, on Friday amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.The KOSPI slipped to one-thousand-987-point-01 as foreigners dumped a net 628-point-five billion won worth of shares, although individuals and institutions net bought a combined 582 billion won.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also plummeted 27-point-44 points, or four point-30 percent, to close at 610-point-73.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-213-point-seven won.