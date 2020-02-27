Moon Calls for Joint Emergency Cooperation System on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in met with National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang on Friday and discussed setting up a tight-knit emergency cooperation system between the government and parliament until the coronavirus outbreak comes to an end.President Moon said fallout from the new virus must be dealt with swiftly so people in the country can return to normal life and the economy can regain vitality.He sat down with the speaker at the National Assembly ahead of a meeting with the leaders of the four main political parties.The president thanked parliament for its continued cooperation at a time when the nation needs a full-on response to tackle COVID-19.President Moon also spoke on the recent formation of a special parliamentary committee and the passage of three bills related to coronavirus response and prevention. He noted that parties have been voicing opinions on a proposed supplementary budget to fight the outbreak.The president asserted that the current situation could lead to a great example of bipartisan cooperation.Assembly Speaker Moon thanked the president for making the trip to parliament, pointing out that it's his sixth visit since taking office.He also expressed hope for more opportunities to promote communication between the president, party leaders and lawmakers.