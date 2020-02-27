Menu Content

S. Korea Urges US to First Address Furlough Issue in Defense Cost Talks

Write: 2020-02-28 16:55:42Update: 2020-02-28 17:29:04

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's chief negotiator in defense cost-sharing talks with the United States says Seoul anticipates they will agree to first settle the issue of wages for Korean employees hired by U.S. Forces Korea.

In a news conference Friday, Jeong Eun-bo said Korea proposed to the U.S. that they sign a memorandum of exchange first and foremost, resolving the issue of salary payment to Korean workers in case the allies are delayed in reaching a defense cost agreement.

He said the two sides are not apart when it comes to personnel expenses and Seoul believes Washington will accept the proposal.

USFK issued a 30-day advance notice to thousands of Korean employees of a possible furlough from April 1, unless a defense cost-sharing deal covering their wages is concluded by that time. 

The two countries have been holding talks since September on a new Special Measures Agreement to be applied from January this year, but a deal is still elusive as Washington demands a sharp increase in Seoul's contribution.

USKF has said that unpaid leave for South Korean employees will be inevitable from April.
