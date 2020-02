Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has led all other countries in the world, including China, for the second day in a row in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases added daily.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) tallied 315 additional cases between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus patients in the nation to two-thousand-337. The latest figure includes 256 cases confirmed earlier in the day.The daily tally reached 571, bigger than the 335 cases reported by China the same day. On Thursday, South Korea had over 500 cases compared to China's 433.Of the 315 latest cases in South Korea, most were in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, which confirmed 265 cases and 15 cases, respectively.The death toll remained unchanged at 13, while the number of fully recovered patients stood at 27.