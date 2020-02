Photo : KBS News

Nearly 60 countries are restricting entry to South Koreans following a rapid rise in new coronavirus infections in the country.According to the South Korean Foreign Ministry, 58 countries have taken extra measures to control arrivals from South Korea as of early Friday afternoon, marking an increase in such moves by eight countries in a span of hours.Among them, 27 countries are totally or partially banning people arriving from South Korea, while 31 nations have tightened entry procedures.Four Chinese provinces and cities also joined such moves, including Shanghai and Guandgong Province, lifting the total number of Chinese regional authorities placing tougher restrictions on South Koreans to nine.