BTS has canceled upcoming concerts in Seoul amid growing concerns over the novel coronavirus.The seven-member boy band on Friday canceled its four-day “Map of the Soul Tour" scheduled to be held in April at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul.The group's management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, cited the unpredictability of how the virus outbreak in the country will unfold as well as uncertainty regarding logistical issues involving staff and equipment.Many performance-related firms and crew from across the world had been lined up to help the K-pop supergroup prepare for the concerts.Big Hit said the decision was also driven by concerns regarding the health and safety of the 200-thousand concertgoers who were expected to show as well as the singers. The agency ensured pre-sold tickets would be reimbursed.