International

UN Grants Sanctions Exemption for WHO Relief Aid to N. Korea

Write: 2020-02-29 14:20:36Update: 2020-02-29 14:48:02

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee has approved its third sanctions exemption for the provision of medical supplies to North Korea to help the regime combat the coronavirus outbreak. 

The committee has unveiled on its website the latest approval on sanctions relief which was requested by the World Health Organization.

The exempted relief items include 600 thermometers, 20 laryngoscopes, 40 artificial respirators, 20 oxygen saturation measuring instruments and  various equipment and devices related to the testing of the coronavirus.

The UN committee said that allowing the aid on COVID-19 prevention and control is to assist North Korea's diagnosis skills. In turn, it will prevent the spread of the virus and guarantee adequate treatment of patients.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies(IFRC) and Doctors Without Borders were previously granted sanctions exemption for the delivery of relief supplies to North Korea. 

North Korea claims it has yet to report a case of COVID-19 but is exerting all-out quarantine efforts, sealing off borders and delaying the start of the school semester.
