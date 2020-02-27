International S. Korea, UK Foreign Ministers Talk on Phone

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on the phone Friday and again apologized for the abrupt cancellation of their planned meeting in London.



Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that during the phone conservation, the two officials discussed cooperation in COVID-19 response, climate change and the post-Brexit aftermath.



The ministry said the secretary, again, extended an apology for calling off the scheduled meeting citing "personal circumstances."



In the phone call, Kang asked Britain to seek prior consultation with Seoul if it decides to take measures on South Korean citizens in regards to the coronavirus outbreak.



Raab positively assessed Korea's efficient and transparent response to the outbreak and promised continued communication and coordination.



The two sides also agreed that this year is an important time in responding to climate change and agreed to continue related cooperation bilaterally and multilaterally.



They also agreed to continue economic and trade cooperation to prevent any vacuum from occurring in the post-Brexit situation.