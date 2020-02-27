Domestic Patient Released from Hospital Rediagnosed with COVID-19

A South Korean woman, in her 70s, who had fully recovered from the coronavirus has been rediagnosed with the disease just six days after she was discharged from the hospital.



Lim Byeong-taek, the mayor of Sihueng city in Gyeonggi Province, shared this development on his Facebook page on Friday.



He said the 73-year-old women was the first case of COVID-19 in Siheung and the 25th patient nationwide, adding that symptoms have returned and she is diagnosed with the virus once again.



The mayor said she left the hospital last Saturday after testing negative twice, but she then went on to develop minor symptoms and alerted a public health center on Thursday. She was then confirmed with the infection on Friday.



The patient said she only stayed at home since being released from the hospital.



The patient was first confirmed with the virus earlier this month while living with her son and daughter-in-law, who have been to China's Guangdong Province.



A Siheung city official said further examination is needed, but it appears to be South Korea's first case of a COVID-19 relapse.