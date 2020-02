Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered extraordinary quarantine measures to prevent the coronavirus from entering the country.The North's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) stated that Kim presided over a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on Saturday, and discussed taking stern measures to block COVID-19 as the virus is fast spreading worldwide.Kim said if the infectious disease makes its way into North Korea, consequences will be severe and asked related agencies including both the parliament and Cabinet to strengthen quarantine capabilities.He called for strict discipline, urging all fields and units of the country to unconditionally obey the command and control of the anti-epidemic central headquarters.Kim also instructed officials to be more thorough in the blockade of border entry points, disease detection, testing and quarantine.