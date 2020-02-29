Daegu to Postpone Opening of New Semester Two More Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

All schools in Daegu will postpone the start of the new semester to two additional weeks.The Daegu Office of Education announced on Saturday that all 800 schools in the city would open on March 23, two weeks later than currently scheduled.This would push back the start of the school year by three weeks past the initial plan. This follows the government's decision to postpone the opening of the new semester for all kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools across the entire nation until March 9, a week later than initially planned.The Daegu Office of Education said the decision was made after consulting with the Education Ministry, after it was determined that the continuing spread of the coronavirus would hinder normal school operations.As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in Daegu surpassed the 2,000 mark, accounting for more than 70 percent of the total cases in South Korea.