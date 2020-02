Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 813 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the total number surpassing the three-thousand mark.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) tallied a total of 813 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of coronavirus patients in the nation to three-thousand-150.219 cases were confirmed in the country between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., in addition to the 594 cases that were confirmed from overnight.The total tally topped the three-thousand mark just a day after it surpassed two-thousand on Friday.17 people have died in South Korea from the virus that emerged in China.