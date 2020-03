Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 376 new cases of the novel corona virus since Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of infections in the country to three-thousand-526.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday morning that 333 cases were reported in Daegu and 26 new infections were reported in neighboring North Gyeongsang Province overnight, accounting for 87 percent of the 376 new cases.All other major cities and provinces reported less than ten new cases each, with Seoul and South Chungcheong Province reporting five additional cases, respectively.The country's COVID-19-related death remained unchanged at 17.Over 61-thousand people have tested negative for the virus, with about 32-thousand-400 people awaiting results.