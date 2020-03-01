Moon Calls for National Unity to Overcome COVID-19 Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for national unity to overcome the crisis in a fight against the novel coronavirus in line with the spirit of a historic independence movement a century earlier.In a televised speech to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement on Sunday, the president said that it would be a true independence and the completion of the country's independence to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and realize peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.In a much scaled-back ceremony at Paiwha Girls' High School near the presidential office in Seoul, Moon said that the government is making an all-out effort to contain the spread of the epidemic in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.He reaffirmed a commitment to spending reserve funds and a pack of measures swiftly to invigorate the economy.Moon also emphasized the need for cross-border cooperation with North Korea, China, Japan and other Southeast Asian nations in responding to "unconventional security threats," such as infectious diseases, disasters, climate change, and international terrorism and cybercrimes.Regarding Japan, the president again stressed the need to face the past squarely in order to overcome wounds and move forward toward the future, calling Japan as the country's "closest neighbor."