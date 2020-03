Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports posted growth for the first time in 15 months in February amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.According to the data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, the country's outbound shipments came to 41-point-two billion dollars last month, up four-point-five percent from a year earlier.The figure marked the first growth after falling for 14 consecutive months since December 2018.The export volume also marked the largest growth in 13 months, posting an increase of seven-point-three percent last month.Imports rose one-point-four percent on-year in February to 37-point-one billion dollars.The country's trade surplus came to four-point-one billion in February, marking 97 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded its imports.