S. Korea's Top Diplomat Urges US to Refrain from Excessive Steps

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has strongly urged the United States to refrain from taking excessive measures that could unnecessarily shrink bilateral exchanges.According to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, Kang made the request when she explained Seoul’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak to United States Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun over the phone on Sunday.Kang reportedly said that the virus is spreading in the country, but the spread is limited in specific regions.The minister stressed that Seoul is actively conducting virus tests on possible infections, disclosing information on the outbreak in a swift and transparent manner and is exerting all-out quarantine efforts to contain the spread.Biegun reportedly assessed Seoul's active and transparent response, adding that the country will continue close communication and cooperation with Seoul to effectively tackle the virus outbreak together.The phone conversation came as the U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory for Daegu to the highest Level 4, which means "Do Not Travel."