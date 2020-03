Photo : YONHAP News

The number of countries restricting the entry of travelers from South Korea over coronavirus concerns has risen to nearly 80.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that as of 5 a.m. Sunday, 78 countries, two more from Saturday, have introduced tougher entry procedures or entry bans on travelers from South Korea.Angola has newly joined 34 other countries in a partial or an outright entry ban on arrivals from South Korea.Starting on Tuesday, Angola will enforce an entry ban on foreigners arriving from countries including South Korea, China, Iran and Italy.The number of countries enforcing tougher entry procedures has increased by one to 43, with Nigeria placing foreigners arriving from South Korea and other virus-hit countries under self-quarantine for 14 days.