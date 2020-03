Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported an additional death related to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total death toll in the country to 18.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the latest victim, a 82-year-old South Korean man, had underlying diseases such as cerebral infarction, high blood pressure and diabetes.Regarding a 45-day-old baby who recently tested positive for the virus in North Gyeongsang Province, the health authorities said the Korean Society of Pediatric Infectious Disease will present its recommendation for treatment.As of Sunday morning, the country has reported three-thousand-526 confirmed cases of the deadly virus.