S. Korea Reports 586 New COVID-19 Cases, Total at 3,736

South Korea reported nearly 600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total of infections in the country to three-thousand-736.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said that as of 4 p.m. Sunday, a total of 586 new cases were diagnosed with the virus since Saturday afternoon.The KCDC said that 210 cases were confirmed in the country between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., in addition to the 376 cases that were confirmed overnight.Of the latest 210 cases, 136 were reported in Daegu and 41 new infections were reported in neighboring North Gyeongsang Province.The nation reported another death related to the contagious virus on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 18.The latest victim, a 82-year-old South Korean man, reportedly had underlying diseases such as cerebral infarction, high blood pressure and diabetes. Health authorities are looking into the exact cause of his death.Some 62-thousand people have tested negative for the virus, with about 33-thousand-300 people awaiting results.