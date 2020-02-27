S. Korea COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 20

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported two more novel coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the country's death toll to 20.According to health authorities, an 86-year-old woman in the virus-stricken city of Daegu was transferred to a hospital on Sunday afternoon but died due to difficulty with breathing.She was confirmed to have contracted the contagious disease on Friday and had been in self-quarantine at her residence while waiting to be hospitalized.The victim reportedly had underlying diseases including diabetes and hyperlipidemia.Another victim was an 80-year-old man who had been receiving treatment at Kyungpook National University Chilgok Hospital. The man reportedly tested positive for the virus on Friday and had been hospitalized the same day.Earlier in the day, another COVID-19 patient, an 82-year-old man in Daegu, died while receiving treatment at a hospital. Health authorities said he had underlying diseases such as cerebral infarction, high blood pressure and diabetes.