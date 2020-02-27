S. Korea Unveils New Guideline to Address Shortage of Hospital Beds

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to take steps to address the shortage of hospital beds in Daegu amid the continued surge in the number of coronavirus cases.The central disaster and safety countermeasure headquarters said on Sunday that COVID-19 patients will now be categorized into four groups according to the seriousness of their conditions.Under the new guidelines, patients with light symptoms will be treated at nonmedical state facilities or public accommodations in isolation. Other patients with severe symptoms will quickly be sent to designated hospitals or isolation units.The headquarters said that more than 80 percent of coronavirus patients in the country, including Daegu, have relatively mild symptoms.Currently, all patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are required to be hospitalized, but Daegu has struggled to secure enough beds to meet the quickly growing number of patients.The new guidelines were announced as the country reported a series of deaths in the virus-stricken city and surrounding North Gyeongsang Province due to the scarcity of hospital beds in recent days.