Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities will use a training facility of the Education Ministry in Daegu to treat coronavirus patients with light symptoms.Daegu City and the central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters announced the plan on Sunday, saying that COVID-19 patients will now be categorized into four groups according to the seriousness of their conditions.Under the new guidelines, patients with mild or no symptoms in Daegu will be treated in isolation from Tuesday at the National Education Training Institute.Health authorities plan to monitor the patients' conditions and swiftly take proper steps when their conditions worsen.Kyungpook National University Hospital will be in charge of the operation of the facility.