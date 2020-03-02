Death Toll from COVID-19 in S. Korea Jumps to 22

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean southeastern city of Daegu reported five novel coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the country's death toll to 22.According to health authorities and the municipal government, the latest victim was a 77-year-old woman, who died at home in Suseong District around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday while waiting for a vacant hospital bed to become available.She was checked for the coronavirus at the district health center last Friday after showing signs of fever and was confirmed the next day.Another Daegu resident, an 80-year-old woman, was also found dead by her son at her residence at around 8 p.m.She took the virus test on Wednesday after showing symptoms of COVID-19 and had been in isolation waiting for her test results.She was confirmed to have the virus on Sunday and her daughter-in-law was notified at around 6 p.m.Three other people living in Daegu also died of the virus earlier in the day.In Daegu, several COVID-19 patients have died at home in recent days without receiving proper medical treatment due to the shortage of hospital beds amid the rapid spread of the virus.