Trump: Travelers from High-risk Countries to Face Enhanced Medical Screening

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States will make travelers from certain high-risk countries undergo enhanced medical screening in efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.Trump tweeted that in addition to screening travelers "prior to boarding" from certain designated high-risk countries, or areas within those countries, they will also be screened when they arrive in America.The tweet came a day after the U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory for Daegu City to the highest level, after the U.S. reported its first known death from the novel coronavirus.The advisory for the virus-stricken city was raised to Level 4, which means "Do Not Travel," while the rest of South Korea remained under Level 3, "Reconsider Travel."Announcing the raised advisory on Saturday, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who is overseeing the outbreak response, said that President Trump also directed the State Department to work with Italy and South Korea to medically screen individuals coming into the United States.