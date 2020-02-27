Parliament Set to Begin Interpellation Session Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to hold a three-day interpellation session on Monday, a week after the session was cancelled when a coronavirus patient was found to have attended a parliamentary forum.The question-and-answer session will focus on politics, diplomacy, unification and security on Monday; economy on Tuesday; and education, society and culture on Wednesday.The rival parties are expected to clash in the planned session over the government's response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.The ruling Democratic Party is likely to call for bipartisan cooperation to ride out the COVID-19 crisis. The main opposition United Future Party, on the other hand, is expected to focus on the Moon government's alleged poor responses in the initial stages of the outbreak.The rival parties agreed that Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun will not attend the session since he is staying in Daegu to oversee the outbreak response there.