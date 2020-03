Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Monday that the government plans to submit an extra budget bill on Thursday to fight the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.In a meeting with ruling party and government officials at the National Assembly, Minister Hong said the government worked day and night last week to draw up the bill in order to secure its passage during the extraordinary session that will end on March 17.The ministry said that the government plans to approve the bill during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and submit it to the parliament on Thursday.Hong said that the government will make full preparations to ensure the swift implementation of the bill upon its passage.Last week, rival political parties agreed to pass the supplementary budget bill during the extraordinary parliamentary session.