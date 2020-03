Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Im Sung-jae captured his first U.S. PGA Tour title on Sunday.Im finished at six-under 274 in the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, beating Mackenzie Hughes of Canada by one stroke.He shot four-under 66 in the final round.Im, the 2018-2019 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, has become the seventh South Korean to win on PGA Tour.The 21-year-old achieved the title in his 50th career start, picking up one-point-26 million dollars in prize money.